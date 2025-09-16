Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 843,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 208,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

