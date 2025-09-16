ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.22). Approximately 22,083,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 8,347,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 14.2%
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £75.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,696.63 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
