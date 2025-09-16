RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $104.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

