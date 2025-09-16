Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 137.5% – Still a Buy?

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 137.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 111,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 21,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.29.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

