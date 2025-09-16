Beacon Financial Group Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3,325.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

