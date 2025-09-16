Czech National Bank Buys 9,766 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

