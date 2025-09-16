iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Holdings Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 200,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,242,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

