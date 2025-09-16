Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $91.63

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.6316.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 371.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

