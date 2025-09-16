Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $130,660,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 920,087 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after purchasing an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after purchasing an additional 658,889 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

