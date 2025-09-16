Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SOFI FY2025 Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $1,653,646. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

