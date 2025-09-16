Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

