Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Invests $214,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.