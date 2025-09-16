Veracity Capital LLC Buys 8,180 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Fastenal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

