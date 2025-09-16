Dudley & Shanley Inc. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2%

AWK opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

