Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

Shares of URI stock opened at $947.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $980.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $889.63 and its 200 day moving average is $742.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

