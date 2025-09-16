First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 21,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 83.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 149,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $222.75 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,073.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,300 shares of company stock worth $55,764,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.