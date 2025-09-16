Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

