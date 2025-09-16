Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.77 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

