Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $273,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

