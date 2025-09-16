First Bank & Trust Has $65.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $326.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

