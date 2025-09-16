Bank of New Hampshire Sells 415 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $1,054,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,926,705.84. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Micron Technology stock opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

