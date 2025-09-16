Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 31,740 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

