McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

