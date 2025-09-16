Little House Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,657,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 77,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $309.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

