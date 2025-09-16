MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.