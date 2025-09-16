Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

