Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $268,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

