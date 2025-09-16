Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

