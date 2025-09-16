Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Holdings Increased by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 5.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $244.91 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

