International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

