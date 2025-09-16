Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

