High Probability Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.