Client First Investment Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Client First Investment Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Client First Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

FTSM opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

