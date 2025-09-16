GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

