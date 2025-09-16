Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

