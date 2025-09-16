Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $948.28 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $922.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

