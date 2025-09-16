Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM is PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

