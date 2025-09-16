Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM is PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.