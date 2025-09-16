Baron Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

