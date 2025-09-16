Emprise Bank Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Emprise Bank cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,477,000 after buying an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2%

NOC opened at $574.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

