Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after acquiring an additional 93,438 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DFAE opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

