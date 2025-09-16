Melone Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

