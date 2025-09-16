JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Bought by Boyum Wealth Architects LLC

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,539,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

