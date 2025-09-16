Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,392,000 after purchasing an additional 553,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 755,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $104.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

