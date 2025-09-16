Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,537 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,070 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 505,519.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,573,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,606,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,179 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,916 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1465 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.