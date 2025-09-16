Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
Futu Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of Futu stock opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Futu
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.