Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

