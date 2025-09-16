Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

VAL opened at $51.79 on Monday. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

