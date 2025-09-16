Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,409.01. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,811.50. This represents a 98.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

