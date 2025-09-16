Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 73,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

