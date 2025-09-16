Burr Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Burr Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 774.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.9% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,570. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $849.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

