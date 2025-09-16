Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 251,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

